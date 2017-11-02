Penguins' Conor Sheary: Snags goal against Oilers
Sheary tapped in a fantastic pass from Sidney Crosby to record his sixth goal of the year.
After getting rocked by Winnipeg on Sunday, coach Mike Sullivan jumbled up his lines, but kept Sheary on the top line with Crosby. That decision was rewarded as the winger tied the contests at two goals a piece, before the Pens would eventually get the game-winner. With six tallies on 28 shots, the 25-year-old is currently sporting an impressive 21.4 shooting percentage, although this likely isn't sustainable.
More News
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Notches winner on power play•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores in season opener•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Registers three points in preseason game•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Signs three-year extension with Penguins•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Headed to arbitration•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Sent qualifying offer•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...