Sheary tapped in a fantastic pass from Sidney Crosby to record his sixth goal of the year.

After getting rocked by Winnipeg on Sunday, coach Mike Sullivan jumbled up his lines, but kept Sheary on the top line with Crosby. That decision was rewarded as the winger tied the contests at two goals a piece, before the Pens would eventually get the game-winner. With six tallies on 28 shots, the 25-year-old is currently sporting an impressive 21.4 shooting percentage, although this likely isn't sustainable.