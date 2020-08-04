Sheary collected a pair of assists with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Sheary had a hand in Sidney Crosby's opening tally in the first period, as well as the primary assist on Jason Zucker's valuable insurance goal in the third. The 28-year-old Sheary struggled in parts of two years with the Sabres, as he had 53 points in 133 combined games. After returning to the Penguins at the trade deadline, he posted four points in eighth games. Sheary is playing alongside Crosby in the playoffs -- that's likely to give his fantasy value a boost.