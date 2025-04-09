Timmins logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Timmins' second assist over the last three games and his seventh point in 14 outings as a Penguins. That's one less point than he had in 51 contests with the Maple Leafs at the start of the season. Overall, he has three goals, 12 assists, 63 shots on net, 53 hits, 88 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 65 appearances. Timmins should close out 2024-25 in a top-four role.