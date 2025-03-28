Timmins logged an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.
Timmins has been a good fit for the Penguins' top four since he was acquired from the Maple Leafs. He has five points, a plus-6 rating, 12 hits and seven blocked shots over his nine outings with Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old defenseman is at 13 points, 60 shots, 52 hits, 84 blocks, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 60 contests overall, putting him two points shy of establishing a career high.
