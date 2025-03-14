Timmins scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Timmins picked up a goal in his third game as a Penguin. The 26-year-old is at just nine points with 54 shots on net, 45 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 54 appearances when accounting for his time with the Maple Leafs before the trade deadline. Timmins is working on carving out a regular role on the Penguins' third pairing, which should be a little easier as long as Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body) and Ryan Shea (upper body) are out.