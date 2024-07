Andronovski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Andronovski was called up briefly in October, but he was a healthy scratch in his lone game. Andronovski had seven goals and 30 points in 63 AHL games last season. He is expected to play next season in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, barring a slew of injuries to Penguins' forwards.