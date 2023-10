Andonovski was called up by Pittsburgh on Wednesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Andonovski has an assist in three games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2023-24. Alex Nedeljkovic was put on the injured reserve list in a corresponding move. If Andonovski draws into the lineup Thursday versus Colorado, it would likely be in a fourth-line capacity.