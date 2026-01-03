Lucius scored a goal and added three assists in Arizona State University's 7-2 win over the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Friday.

Lucius continues to impress in his senior year of NCAA hockey. He's up to 12 goals (one shy of his career high) and 30 points in just 21 appearances so far. This is likely to be his most productive campaign, and the Penguins prospect seems likely to put pen to paper when ASU's season is over.