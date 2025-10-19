Lucius scored twice on three shots in Arizona State University's 5-2 loss to Augustana University on Saturday.

Lucius had three points on the Sun Devils' four goals this weekend, but they were swept in the two-game set by Augustana. The 21-year-old Penguins prospect has had a nose for the net early in 2025-26, racking up six goals and a helper over six games in his senior year of college. If he keeps this up, he could be part of Pittsburgh's youth movement with an NHL audition in the spring.