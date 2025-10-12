Lucius scored three goals on nine shots in Arizona State University's 5-2 win over Alaska-Fairbanks on Saturday.

This was the Final of the Ice Breaker Tournament hosted by Arizona State, and the hosts were able to get the win. Lucius was able to make an impact in the final after being held off the scoresheet versus Notre Dame on Friday. The 21-year-old winger is in his senior year of NCAA hockey and his second campaign with Arizona State after transferring from the University of Wisconsin. He struggled to the tune of 10 points in 19 appearances in 2024-25, but he's already earned four goals in as many games to begin 2025-26.