Lucius, Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick were traded from the Hurricanes to the Penguins on Thursday in exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Lucius was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and remains unsigned while playing for the University of Wisconsin. A sophomore in college, Lucius has displayed solid scoring skills with 23 goals and 65 points over his two seasons of NCAA hockey. The 19-year-old winger's tracking toward a middle-six role as a playmaker, but it'll likely be a few years before he's NHL ready.