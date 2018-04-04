Sprong was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Sprong racked up 28 goals this season, putting him just four markers back for the AHL lead. Adding 29 helpers, the winger is just shy of a point per game pace (.97) and won't be long for the minors. Look for the youngster to crack the Pens' lineup coming out of training camp this fall.

