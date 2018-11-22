Sprong was once again relegated to the press box against the Stars on Wednesday.

With injuries to Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen (lower body), Sprong had seen action in the Pens' previous two outings, but with Sid the Kid back in the fold, the winger was once again stuck in an observer role. The highly-touted prospect hasn't been able to pry a spot in the lineup away from Dominik Simon or Zach Aston-Reese, which has caused his name to begin swirling among the trade winds.