Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Back in press box
Sprong was once again relegated to the press box against the Stars on Wednesday.
With injuries to Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen (lower body), Sprong had seen action in the Pens' previous two outings, but with Sid the Kid back in the fold, the winger was once again stuck in an observer role. The highly-touted prospect hasn't been able to pry a spot in the lineup away from Dominik Simon or Zach Aston-Reese, which has caused his name to begin swirling among the trade winds.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...