The Penguins recalled Sprong from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Sprong has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up 18 goals and 28 points in 29 games. The 20-year-old forward will likely make his season debut with the Penguins on Sunday against the Red Wings.

