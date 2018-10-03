Sprong (lower body) took part in Wednesday's practice session in a regular sweater, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

At this point in the season, if Sprong wasn't going to play against the Capitals on Thursday, the team almost certainly would have put him on injured reserve. The fact that the Penguins used a spot on the 23-man roster for the dynamic winger is a good indication he will be available Opening Night.