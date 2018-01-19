Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Healthy scratch Thursday
Sprong will not suit up for Thursday's game in Los Angeles, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The highly-regarded prospect has three points in eight games at the NHL level this season, all coming during a wonderful performance against the Islanders on Jan. 5. In Wednesday's game against Anaheim, Sprong didn't see the ice after the four-minute mark of the second period. Barring a change of mind, Sprong might be headed back to AHL Wilkes-Barre.
