Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Inks two-year deal
Sprong secured a two-year, $750,000 contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.
Sprong has already been tabbed for the 23-man roster by general manager Jim Rutherford, which means this deal was only a matter of time. The winger racked up 32 goals and 33 helpers in 65 outings with the Baby Pens last year, in addition to notching a trio of points in eight NHL contests. Given coach Mike Sullivan's penchant for putting young players on Sidney Crosby's wing, one has to wonder if Sprong will get a look at a top-line spot during training camp.
