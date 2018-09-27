Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Labeled day-to-day
Sprong is considered day-to-day due to a lower body injury.
Per Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic, Sprong appeared to have a knee-to-knee collision during Wednesday's game, which could be the cause behind his injury. He was reportedly a full participant at Thursday's practice session, which is a good sign, but he's battling a nagging issue that could leave his status in doubt for Friday's preseason finale agaist the Blue Jackets. If he can't go, the winger would then take aim at retaking the ice for the regular-season opener against the Capitals next Thursday.
