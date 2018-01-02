Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Named AHL Rookie of the Month
Sprong was awarded AHL Rookie of the Month honors for December.
In addition to this honor, Sprong's dominate December -- nine goals and five helpers -- earned him a call-up to Pittsburgh. The winger's nine tallies also includes a trio of game-winning goals, the type of finish that the Penguins appear to be lacking of late. If the youngster can translate his scoring touch to the NHL, he may quickly earn a permanent spot on the 23-man roster.
