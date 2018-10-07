Penguins' Daniel Sprong: picks up assist
Sprong notched a helper in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.
The 2015 second-round pick assisted Riley Sheahan on the team's lone-goal on Saturday. The 21-year-old Amsterdam native is now only two points down from his career-best total from 2017-18, which figures to be bested sooner than later.
