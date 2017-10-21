Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Picks up hat trick in AHL on Friday
Sprong picked up a hat trick and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-5 overtime win over Laval on Friday.
Sprong has scored at least one goal in all five of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games. For the season, he has seven goals and ten points in those five contests. Pittsburgh has perhaps the worst prospect pool in the entire NHL, but they have a difference maker on their hands in Sprong. Still just 20 years old, he should be getting a chance at the NHL level sooner rather than later.
