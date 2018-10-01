Sprong (lower body) took contact Monday and told reporters he "should be ready to go for Thursday," Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

In addition to Sprong's self diagnosis, the club also reassigned Zach Aston-Reese to the minors, a move it would be unlikely to make if the Danish winger wasn't healthy. Fantasy owners will want to check back ahead of Thursday's clash with Washington, but early indications are he will be in the lineup.