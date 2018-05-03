Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Present for morning skate
Sprong was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 4 against the visiting Capitals on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Included among the Black Aces called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Saturday, Sprong could be sent to the ice for his playoff debut Thursday night. Pittsburgh could certainly use a boost from the crafty winger as the two-time defending champions are currently down 2-1 in the series. The 21-year-old averaged a point per game with the Baby Pens this season to supplement three points over eight contests at the highest level.
