Sprong was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Game 4 against the visiting Capitals on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Included among the Black Aces called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last Saturday, Sprong could be sent to the ice for his playoff debut Thursday night. Pittsburgh could certainly use a boost from the crafty winger as the two-time defending champions are currently down 2-1 in the series. The 21-year-old averaged a point per game with the Baby Pens this season to supplement three points over eight contests at the highest level.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories