Sprong (lower body) is healthy and available for Thursday's Opening Night clash with Washington, Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.

While Sprong is slated to start on the Penguins' fourth line, he could still log some time on the second power-play unit -- although given the firepower contained in the first group, the No. 2 PP tends to be underutilized in Pittsburgh. Still, the highly-touted winger will be looking to make an impact and work his way up to a top-six role and an increased workload.