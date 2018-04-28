Sprong was recalled Saturday along with Josh Jooris, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Lukas Bengtsson, Chris Summers, Jared Tinordi, Andrey Pedan, Tristan Jarry and Michael Leighton, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Sprong joins a large group of "Black Aces" -- a troop of players on hand just in the event that they are needed due to injury. The 21-year-old winger wasn't ready for the NHL in his first stint during 2015-16, but he could be a candidate to challenge for an Opening Night roster spot next season after totaling 65 points -- 32 goals and 33 assists -- in 65 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. However, he and the rest of the players recalled Saturday will likely spend the remainder of the playoffs watching the Penguins from the press box.

