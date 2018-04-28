Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Recalled as part of mass summoning
Sprong was recalled Saturday along with Josh Jooris, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Lukas Bengtsson, Chris Summers, Jared Tinordi, Andrey Pedan, Tristan Jarry and Michael Leighton, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Sprong joins a large group of "Black Aces" -- a troop of players on hand just in the event that they are needed due to injury. The 21-year-old winger wasn't ready for the NHL in his first stint during 2015-16, but he could be a candidate to challenge for an Opening Night roster spot next season after totaling 65 points -- 32 goals and 33 assists -- in 65 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. However, he and the rest of the players recalled Saturday will likely spend the remainder of the playoffs watching the Penguins from the press box.
More News
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Appears on All-Rookie Team•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Shines in top-line look•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Named AHL Rookie of the Month•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Brought up to big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...