Sprong moved down a level to AHL Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

After skating in eight straight games -- including an impressive two goal, one assist outburst Jan. 5 against the Islanders -- Sprong seemingly fell out of favor, and was a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh's last two contests. The 20-year-old has been on fire in the minors this season however, notching 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 29 games while being the AHL Rookie of the Month during December. If injuries arise in Pittsburgh, Sprong will certainly be a popular option for recall.