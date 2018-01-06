Sprong registered two goals, an assist and six shots during Friday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The youngster went his first three games of the campaign without registering a point, but with the Penguins struggling, he was promoted to Sidney Crosby's flank for Friday's contest. Clearly, there was some instant chemistry with No. 87, and it's also worth noting that Sprong was just named the AHL rookie of the month. As long as the Dutchman is skating with Crosby, he's on the fantasy radar in most settings. Additionally, Sprong should be a solid option in daily contests until his price climbs.