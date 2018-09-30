Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Skates Sunday morning
Sprong (lower body) skated Sunday morning, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.
Sprong appeared to suffer a knee-to-knee collision during Wednesday's preseason contest against Buffalo. Fortunately, he did practice Thursday and it sounds like he should be healthy in time for the season opener on Thursday against Washington.
More News
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Inks two-year deal•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Slated for permanent role•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Present for morning skate•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Recalled as part of mass summoning•
-
Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Appears on All-Rookie Team•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...