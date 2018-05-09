Penguins' Daniel Sprong: Slated for permanent role
According to general manager Jim Rutherford, Sprong will be on the 23-man roster for Pittsburgh next season, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Since being drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Penguins' fan base has been clamouring for Sprong to get a shot in the NHL. Considering the winger led AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in goals (32) and assists (33), it shouldn't come as a surprise the team is going to add him to the roster for 2018-19.
