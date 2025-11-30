Penguins' Danton Heinen: Assigned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heinen was loaned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Heinen has contributed one assist, 10 shots on net, seven blocked shots and eight hits in nine NHL appearances this season. He also has five goals and 14 points in 10 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
