Heinen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Penguins on Wednesday.

Heinen was not qualified by the Penguins earlier this month, but that allowed them to get him back at a slightly lower salary. The 27-year-old had a career-high 18 goals with 15 assists and 138 shots on net in 76 contests with the Pens last year, so he's a good bet to make the Opening Night roster in a middle-six role. He'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer.