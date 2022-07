Heinen did not receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Heinen tallied a career-high 18 goals with 33 points through 76 games with Pittsburgh last season. The 27-year-old winger laid out 66 hits while putting 138 shots on goal, both new career highs. He can offer some cheap scoring touch to a team looking to round out its forward group this offseason.