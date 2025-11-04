Penguins' Danton Heinen: Brought up Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heinen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
The Penguins are dealing with a number of injuries up front, and Heinen will help replenish the team's depth. He can be expected to contend for bottom-six minutes while with the big club.
