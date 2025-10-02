Heinen was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Of the six Penguins on waivers Thursday, Heinen might be the most surprising, considering he was part of the Marcus Pettersson trade last year. In his 28 appearances for Pittsburgh following the trade, the veteran winger notched three goals and eight helpers while averaging 12:32 of ice time. Given his wealth of NHL experience, there could be plenty of clubs willing to give Heinen a look. If he does clear, Heinen figures to link up with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.