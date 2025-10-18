Heinen recorded three assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-2 win over Hartford on Friday.

Heinen has four helpers over three games with the farm team to begin the AHL campaign. He hasn't been in the minors since 2017-18, most recently earning 29 points over 79 regular-season outings in 2024-25 between the Canucks and the Penguins. Should the injury bug bite Pittsburgh, Heinen would be an experienced option for a call-up to fill a bottom-six role.