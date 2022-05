Heinen scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Heinen's first-period tally tied the game at 1-1. The 26-year-old made the most of a third-line assignment in the playoffs, netting three goals with 18 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating in seven appearances. He's set for restricted free agency this summer after logging 33 points, 138 shots on net and 66 hits in 76 regular-season outings.