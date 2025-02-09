Heinen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Heinen ended his eight-game point drought. This was also his first helper in four appearances since the Canucks traded him to the Penguins in the Marcus Pettersson deal. Heinen is at 19 points, 55 shots on net, 57 hits, 28 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances this season. The 29-year-old forward is likely to continue filling a middle-six role for the Penguins, but he's unlikely to score enough to be a strong fantasy option.