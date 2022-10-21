Heinen picked up an assist versus Los Angeles on Thursday.
Heinen has put together a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign with four points through the opening four contests. The 27-year-old British Columbia native should continue to feature in a third-line role with Jeff Carter and Kasperi Kapanen, which should set him up to record a second straight 30-plus point campaign.
