Heinen scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
Heinen tallied early in the second period to double the Penguins' lead to 2-0. The 26-year-old forward is up to nine goals and 14 points in 30 games. He's matched his point total from 43 outings last season despite seeing 1:59 less of ice time per game. Heinen should continue to see a middle-six role.
More News
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Rounds up three points Monday•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Lights lamp in win•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Tickles twine once again•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Scores in consecutive games•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Nets first goal of 2021-22 season•