Heinen scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Heinen tallied early in the second period to double the Penguins' lead to 2-0. The 26-year-old forward is up to nine goals and 14 points in 30 games. He's matched his point total from 43 outings last season despite seeing 1:59 less of ice time per game. Heinen should continue to see a middle-six role.