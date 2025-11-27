Penguins' Danton Heinen: Nabs first assist of campaign
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heinen logged one assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Heinen's helper was his first point at the NHL level this season. Due to the numerous injuries the Penguins are dealing with, the 30-year-old has gotten a chance to fill a bottom-six role. In addition to the assist, he has nine shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over seven outings.
More News
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Brought up Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Draws three assists in AHL win•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Designated for waivers•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Scores shorthanded goal•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Danton Heinen: Picks up assist in win over Dallas•