Heinen logged one assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Heinen's helper was his first point at the NHL level this season. Due to the numerous injuries the Penguins are dealing with, the 30-year-old has gotten a chance to fill a bottom-six role. In addition to the assist, he has nine shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over seven outings.