Heinen scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and doled out three hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Heinen took a couple of penalties in the contest, but the Rangers weren't able to cash in on the power play. The 26-year-old then made up for it by scoring off of a turnover to give the Penguins a 5-4 lead at 11:02 of the third period. The tally was his first point in three games against the Rangers in this first-round playoff series. Heinen posted 33 points and 138 shots on net in 76 regular-season contests, mainly in a similar middle-six role as he's seen in the postseason.