Heinen scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Heinen picked up his first goal of the season and his first point in three games during his current NHL stint. Overall, the 30-year-old has collected two points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating over 12 NHL appearances this season. He is likely to see most of his ice time in a fourth-line role.