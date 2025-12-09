Heinen was elevated from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Heinen's promotion comes as both Evgeni Malkin (upper body) and Blake Lizotte (undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves. While the 30-year-old Heinen has performed well in the minors, 18 points in 12 games, he has struggled offensively in the NHL, recording a lone point in nine games with the Penguins.