Heinen picked up an assist in the Winter Classic against Boston on Monday.

Heinen may have ended a seven-game pointless streak with his helper Monday but remains stuck in a 27-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 22 versus Columbus. Once Ryan Poehling (undisclosed) is cleared to play, Heinen could be in danger of being dropped from the lineup as a healthy scratch. As such, fantasy players probably will want to consider other low-end fantasy targets.