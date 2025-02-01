Heinen was traded to the Penguins from the Canucks on Friday, along with Vincent Desharnais, Melvin Fernstrom and a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor.

Heinen will get a second stint in Pittsburgh after playing there in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He earned 55 points over 141 contests during his time with the Penguins, and he'll likely slot back into a third-line role. Heinen had trouble carving out a significant role over 51 games with the Canucks, accumulating 18 points 44 shots on net, 50 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 29-year-old is getting a downgrade in team situation, but he should still be a regular in the Penguins' lineup once he links up with the team.