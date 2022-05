Heinen scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Heinen deflected a Kris Letang shot past Igor Shesterkin to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 5-2 in the second period. The 26-year-old winger has goals in back-to-back contests after netting the game-winner Saturday. While it's hard to expect consistent scoring from Heinen, he can provide some offensive value in the Penguins' middle six. He finished the regular season with 18 goals and 15 assists in 76 games.