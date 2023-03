Heinen scored a goal on five shots versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Heinen brought his six-game goal drought to a close with Tuesday's tally. Following the departure of Brock McGinn, he 27-year-old Heinen has been pressed into service, racking up one goal on 16 shots, two assists and seven hits in six consecutive appearances. With Bryan Rust (personal) away from the team, it was Heinen that was bumped up to a second-line role with Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker on Tuesday.