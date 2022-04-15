Heinen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Heinen now has goals in back-to-back games after being held to a single point (an assist) in his previous seven contests. The goal was the 16th of the season for the 26-year-old forward, matching his career-high. Heinen has shown some flashes of offensive potential in his five full NHL seasons but has yet to put together an extended stretch of consistent production. He's seen his ice time dwindle recently, bouncing between Pittsburgh's third and fourth line, making it hard to expect a continuation of his brief goal-scoring streak.