Heinen netted a goal in the Penguins' 5-2 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Heinen found the back of the net for the second straight game, bringing him up to eight goals and 22 points in 64 outings this season. That's not a bad offensive output when you consider that Heinen is serving primarily on the fourth line. His marker Tuesday didn't have much of an impact though. It came late in the third period and merely narrowed Chicago's lead to 4-2.