Heinen scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Heinen's goal came just before a penalty expired in the third period. The 29-year-old ended a 12-game goal drought with the tally. He produced 29 points, 81 shots on net, 71 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 79 appearances between the Penguins and the Canucks this season. Heinen is a decent bottom-six forward at the NHL level, and that's likely the role he'll fill with the Penguins in 2025-26 as he enters a contract year.